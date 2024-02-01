Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.