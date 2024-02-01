Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:VSH opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.
Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology
In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Vishay Intertechnology Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
