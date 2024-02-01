Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.20 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 359,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

