Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.20 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 359,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ROIV opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
