Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $4.53 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,510.00 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,551.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,401.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

