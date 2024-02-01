Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 378,640 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

