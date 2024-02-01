Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 84,176 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 989.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of Astec Industries worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

