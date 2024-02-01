Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 169,455 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of United Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

