Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 40,890 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,185 shares of company stock valued at $48,772,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

