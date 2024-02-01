Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.20% of Genesco worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

