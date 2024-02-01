Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.84% of AnaptysBio worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANAB. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 973,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 246,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,482 shares of company stock valued at $265,512. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 988.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

