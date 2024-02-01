Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 231,701 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 231,701 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

