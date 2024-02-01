Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.69.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$103.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.25. The stock has a market cap of C$100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

