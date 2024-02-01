Avantor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 4,514 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Avantor by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 843,298 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.