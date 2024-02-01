Avantor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,001 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical volume of 4,514 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Avantor by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 843,298 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avantor Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE AVTR opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.