Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

