Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $249.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $262.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.