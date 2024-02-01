Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.