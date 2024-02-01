B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COHU. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Cohu has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

