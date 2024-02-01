Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.20. Banc of California shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 405,363 shares.

Specifically, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

