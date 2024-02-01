Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

