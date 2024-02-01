Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.