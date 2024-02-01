Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.64.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.