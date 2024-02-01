Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

