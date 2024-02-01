Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE BIR opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3519669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.