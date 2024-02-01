Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.91

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 301198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $676.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. On average, analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

