Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $22,948,000. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $3,155,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 96,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,877,353 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.