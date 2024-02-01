Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Shares Down 3.8% Following Weak Earnings

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $67.31. 263,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,454,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 318.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.