Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:BYD opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Gaming
- What is a Dividend King?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Dividend tax calculator
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.