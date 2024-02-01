Brokerages Set Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target at $9.20

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 64,606 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

