Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $42.75

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.53 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

