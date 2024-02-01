Brokers Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

NYSE:HCA opened at $304.90 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $309.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

