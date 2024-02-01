Brokers Issue Forecasts for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$271.41 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

