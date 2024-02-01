Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

