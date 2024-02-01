Brokers Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.86.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.87. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.