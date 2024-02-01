Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.77.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$24.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

