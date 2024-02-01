Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

