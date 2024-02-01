Brokers Set Expectations for adidas AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for adidas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

adidas Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 33.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.