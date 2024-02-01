Brokers Set Expectations for Metro Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.21.

Metro Stock Up 0.7 %

MRU opened at C$70.59 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

