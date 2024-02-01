Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,151 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

