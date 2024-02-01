Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBU opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.61 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

