Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.