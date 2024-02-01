Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $179.17

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.17 and last traded at $177.97, with a volume of 62227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

