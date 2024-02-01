BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.61

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 29267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

