California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,246 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Rapid7 worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Trading Down 5.3 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

