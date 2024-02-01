California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Guardant Health worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 403,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $4,840,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

