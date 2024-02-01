California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,462.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

