California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,309 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,729 shares of company stock worth $908,019. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

