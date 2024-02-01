California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,155 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Q2 worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,550 shares of company stock worth $2,185,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

