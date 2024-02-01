California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 42,375 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Clarivate worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

