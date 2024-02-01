California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 53,104 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of AAON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.