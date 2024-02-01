California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 132.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

